Joseph Aidoo unhappy with VAR decision that cost Genk defeat to Club Brugge

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has blasted a VAR decision that cost his side KRC Genk defeat to Club Brugge on Sunday in the Belgian Jupiler League play-offs.

Aidoo was impeded by Wesley Moraes in the build up to Club Brugge's second goal, which the defender complained to the referee but the referee allowed the goal insisting the action was not captured by the Video Assistant Referee.

"I don't understand at all that the video referee did not see Wesley making a violation on me," he was quoted as saying by voetbal24.be.

"This was a hundred percent error. Look at my lip. You can still see it now and I was bleeding after the mistake. I also told the referee, but he told me that the VAR saw no violation. I am very disappointed," he added.

KRC Genk lost the game 3-2 to Club Brugge, reducing the gap between them and the second place side to three points.

The former Inter Allies defender lasted the entire duration of the game.