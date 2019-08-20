Joseph Amoah ruled out of Guimarães Europa League clash against Bucharest due to injury

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Amoah missed Victoria Guimarães game against Boavista on Sunday due to injury.

The 25-year old suffered a trauma to his right hip with joint damage and is set to miss the team’s Europa League game against Steaua Bucharest in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs on Thursday.

The two teams are meeting for the first time ever in European competition

According to reports from the club, Joseph’s condition requires immediate attention and he will be required to undergo surgery.

.