Joseph Amoah suffers injury in Victoria Guimares Europa League qualification big win over Ventspils

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah suffered an injury in Victoria Guimaraes' heavy win over Latvian side Ventspils.

The midfielder was replaced after just 6 minutes following the injury he suffered.

Andre Almeida came on for the Ghanaian as the Portuguese side run riot over the Latvians.

Portuguese attacker Rochinha scored a brace in ten minutes after Davidson had fetched the opener in the 28th minute.

Rochinha netted in the 48 and 58th minute before a rampant Guimaraes scored three times in 6 minutes to seal the heavy win.

Joao Carlos and Joao Pedro scored in the space of 60 seconds before Pepe completed the thrashing with the final goal in the 86th minute.

It is yet to be determined the extent of Amoah's injury but the Conquerors will hope the inform midfielder makes a quick return to action.