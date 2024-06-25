Joseph Anang impressed with fans of new club St Patrick's Athletic

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang has cited the unwavering support of the club's fans as a significant factor in his decision to join officially joined St Patrick’s Athletic.

Anang, who spent seven years with West Ham, including various loan spells, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Irish club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old previously spent six months on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic in 2022 before returning to West Ham, where he contributed to their UEFA Conference League victory the following season.

Reflecting on his decision to return to St Patrick’s Athletic, Anang highlighted the impact of the club's supporters. “The love and support I received from the fans during my first stint here were incredible. That really influenced my decision to come back,” Anang stated.

Anang also discussed the influence of his conversations with club officials. “I had a Zoom call with PJ and The Gaffer, Stephen Kenny, and that sealed the deal for me. Stephen shared his vision and the style of play he wants to implement. I felt I would fit into that system perfectly,” he explained.

Expressing his excitement for the future, Anang said, “I'm delighted to get the ball rolling again and to finalize the deal. The supporters showed me a lot of love two years ago, and coming back was a no-brainer.”

St Patrick's Athletic fans will be eager to see Anang in action, hopeful that his previous experience and the bond he has built with the club will translate into success on the pitch in the upcoming season.