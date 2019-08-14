Joseph Attamah broods over Istanbul Basaksehir UCL elimination

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has registered his disappointment in Istanbul Basaksehir UEFA Champions League exit.

The Turkish outfit were bundled out of the Europe’s top-tier club competition after losing 2-0 to Olympiakos Piraeus on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game in Greece, Basaksehir were seeking to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg.

But goals from Ruben Semedo and France international Mathew Valbuena ensured the Athens-based side advance to the final of the qualifying round with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Attamah, who was introduced in the 59th minute for the losers, expressed his sadness over the result but was happy with their overall display.

