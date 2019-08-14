Joseph Attamah broods over Istanbul Basaksehir UCL elimination

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 August 2019
Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has registered his disappointment in Istanbul Basaksehir UEFA Champions League exit.

The Turkish outfit were bundled out of the Europe’s top-tier club competition after losing 2-0 to Olympiakos Piraeus on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game in Greece, Basaksehir were seeking to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg.

But goals from Ruben Semedo and France international Mathew Valbuena ensured the Athens-based side advance to the final of the qualifying round with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Attamah, who was introduced in the 59th minute for the losers, expressed his sadness over the result but was happy with their overall display.

