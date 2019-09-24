Joseph Attamah eyes mid-table finish with Rizespor at the end of the season

Ghana and Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah says he wants to see his side secure a good position on the Turkish SuperLig at the end of the season

Attamah is currently on a season long loan at Rizespor and has played five matches for the club this season

The 25-year old is eyeing a mid-table finish for the Turkish club

"We want to move this team to the place it deserves at the end of the league"

"We only got one point from these two games, but that doesnt mean we lost everything. There are more games ahead: As players, we will try to do more than we have. We want to move this team to the place it deserves at the end of the league”

Concerning the club’s next game against Basaksehir he said, "The only thing we will do in the Medipol Basaksehir match is to focus and draw as good result as we have achieved, and we got good results at the beginning of the league. get a good result from there."

Rizespor is currently placed sixth on the league log with eight points