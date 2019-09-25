Joseph Attamah eyes top place finish for Çaykur Rizespor

Çaykur Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah Lawerteh says they will work above themselves to help the club finish high on the standings at the end of the season.

Attamah joined the club on a season-long loan from fellow Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir this summer.

The versatile guardsman, who has quickly established himself at the club with excellent performances, has set his sights on helping the club finish in a respectable position at the end of the campaign.

“We want to move this team to the deserved place at the end of the league." said.

Caykur Rizespor will engage Basaksehir on Matchday 6 of the Super League 6 week on Friday.