Joseph Attamah happy to mark home debut for Rizespor with win against Sivasspor

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has expressed delight in making a winning home debut for Rizespor.

The 25-year old played the entire duration for Çaykur Rizespor as they beat Sivasspor 2-1 at the Yeni Rezi Sehir stadium.

Attamah, who was deployed in midfield was solid as rock as Rizespor continue their good start to the campaign.

"Massive win today on my home debut. Great team performance all around and massive support from the fans," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Braian Samudio opened the scoring in the 54th minute from the spot before Fernando Henrique Boldrin added the second for the home side four minutes later.

With ten minutes to end the game, Fernando Andrade Dos Santos scored the consolation for Sivasspor.

Joseph Attamah Larweh is on a season long loan from İstanbul Başakşehir.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin