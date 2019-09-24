GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Joseph Attamah: I left Başakşehir because I wanted to play more football

Published on: 24 September 2019

Ghana and Rizespor defender says he left Turkish SuperLig side Başakşehir this season in such of  more play time.

The 25-year old joined Rizespor on a season long loan from Başakşehir in the summer.

Attamah has played in five games for Rizespor this season as they currently lie sixth on the table

Speaking on his move to join Rizespor this season he said, “You have to find the right club for you.

“If I had stayed there this season, I wouldn't have had much chance to place. I wanted to go to a team where I could play more football, so I came to Rizespor Çaykur.

He added that he has no resentment leaving Başakşehir for Rizespor

“I don't have any resentment or resentment kul”.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments