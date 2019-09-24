Joseph Attamah: I left Başakşehir because I wanted to play more football

Ghana and Rizespor defender says he left Turkish SuperLig side Başakşehir this season in such of more play time.

The 25-year old joined Rizespor on a season long loan from Başakşehir in the summer.

Attamah has played in five games for Rizespor this season as they currently lie sixth on the table

Speaking on his move to join Rizespor this season he said, “You have to find the right club for you.

“If I had stayed there this season, I wouldn't have had much chance to place. I wanted to go to a team where I could play more football, so I came to Rizespor Çaykur.

He added that he has no resentment leaving Başakşehir for Rizespor

“I don't have any resentment or resentment kul”.