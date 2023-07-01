Joseph Attamah Larweh set to rejoin Kayserispor after contract expiration

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh is set to make a triumphant return to Turkish side Kayserispor after his contract expired on Friday.

The player's representatives and the club reached an agreement earlier today, paving the way for Attamah to travel next week and finalise the deal.

Attamah, who has been donning the colors of Kayserispor in the past few years will sign a new one-year contract with the option for an additional year.

Having joined in 2020 from Basaksehir the former Black Stars defensive midfielder showcased his skills and versatility, making a total of 79 appearances across various competitions. Attamah's contributions to the team included scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists, cementing his importance to the squad.

However, the previous season proved to be a challenging one for Attamah, as he battled through a series of injury setbacks.

Consequently, his playing time was limited to just 9 matches for Kayserispor throughout the campaign. With the new deal in place, Attamah aims to put his injury woes behind him and make a significant impact for the club in the upcoming season.

He is expected to grab the opportunity and find his feet in the Turkish League.