Joseph Attamah-Larweh thanks fans and management after joining Rizespor on loan

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah-Larweh after completing his loan switch from Istanbul Basaksehir to Caykur Rizespor Kulubu in the Turkish Super League has thanked the fans and management of Basaksehir.

Attamah-Larweh completed the season long loan move on Friday. According to sources, the 25-year old completed the move as he searches for more play time.

In a post on his official twitter page, he thanked the fans and management after the completion of the deal.

“I want to take this platform to thank @ibfk2014 and all the fans as I embark on a season-loan to @CRizesporAS A big thank you to my management @paramount_sm. And to all @CRizesporAS fans I’m coming with a heart filled with joy and vigor to help this great team. “ he wrote on his twitter page.

