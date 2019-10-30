Joseph Attamah on cloud nine as Çaykur Rizespor return winning ways

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah is delighted with Çaykur Rizespor 2-0 victory over MKE Ankaragücü.

Rizespor — who had failed to win any of their last four games — were too strong for MKE Ankaragücü when the two sides met at the Çaykur Didi Stadyumu in Week 9 of the Turkish SuperLiga on Friday.

Goals from Braian Samudio and Fernando Boldrim were enough for the hosts to record a win over the spirited visitors.

In the wake of the game, Attamah couldn’t hide his joy over the feat.

“It was a big win for us. This time of inactivity put pressure on us. If we lost today, things could get worse. We did what we needed today.”

“Everyone on our team was the man of the game today. I can't give a name because we fought together.”

Attamah has been a key figure in Rizespor defender since joining on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir this summer.

He has registered one assist in eight games in the league.