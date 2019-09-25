Joseph Attamah poised for Rizespor's clash against parent club Istanbul Basakşehir

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has urged his Rizespor teammates to switch their attention to the game against Istanbul Basakşehir on Friday.

The versatile player, who is on loan from Istanbul Basakşehir says Rizespor won't be disrupted by their recent slump in form.

Rizespor have picked only a point from their last two games but the former Ghana U-20 star says they are focused ahead of Friday's game in the Turkish Super Lig.

"We will play on Friday match, the loss of points we'll live without disrupting our morale," he said.

"Basakşehir to focus against the only thing we need to do, to achieve a good result. Against the same plan, I believe that we need to return.

"We just need to focus on our work. We must accept that the morale of these two matches is temporary. Our only goal as a team is to return from there," he added.

The 25-year old is on a season long loan from Istanbul Basakşehir, with Rizespor having the option of making the deal a permanent one.

Attamah, who has played in a more central midfield role for Rizespor has been a key member of the team since moving in the summer, playing in all five games in the Super Lig.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin