Joseph Attamah reports to İstanbul Başakşehir preseason camp after AFCON with Ghana

Ghana defender Joseph Larweh Attamah has reported to İstanbul Başakşehir's preseason camp after a disappointing Nations Cup with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 25-year was in Ghana briefly after the early AFCON exit before departing for Istanbul to join his teammates for preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The versatile defender will be hoping to stay in shape for the Turkish Super Lig, after failing to make an appearance for the national team of Ghana at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Last season, Attamah played 11 games in the Super Lig and would be hoping to play more matches in this campaign.

Attamah Larweh joined İstanbul Başakşehir F.K from Adana Demispor in 2016.