Midfielder Joseph Attamah was a second half substitute for Rizespor in their 1-0 season opener win at Gençlerbirliği.

The Ghana international was introduced on the hour mark to replace Ivorian Ismaël Tiémoko Diomandé.

Six minutes later Rizespor scored through Dario Melnjak which sealed the points for the Black Sea Sparrowhawks.

Attamah joined the top-flight side on a season-long loan deal from Istanbul Başakşehir.