Joseph Ekuban scores as Partizani B thrash Spartak in Albania

Italian born Ghanaian forward Joseph Ekuban was on target for Partizani Tirani's youth side as they thrashed Spartak in the second Division in Albania.

Joseph, younger brother of the club's former hero Caleb Kuban, opened the scoring in the 30th minute as the Tirani based club beat Spartak 4-0.

Kodra Hill doubled the five minutes to half time to send the Reds and Yellows into the break in a comfortable position.

Balla and Kita scored in the space of three second half minutes to make it 4-0 for the club.

The win in thee third in a row for the Albanian giants, who will play FC International Tirana next week.