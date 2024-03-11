Joseph Esso returns to Dreams FC after struggling in Algeria

Ghanaian striker Joseph Esso has rejoined Dreams FC, his former club, following a difficult stint in Algeria.

Esso originally joined Dreams FC in 2020 from Hearts of Oak and scored 11 goals for the team before moving to MC Alger.

After a strong start with MC Alger, Esso struggled to find his footing and eventually became unattached.

However, he has now returned to Dreams FC, looking to contribute his experience and skills to the team.

Dreams FC are currently in the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, and Esso's addition is hoped to boost their chances of success.

The team are currently sitting in 11th place with 25 points, despite having two games in hand. They are also in the quarter-finals of the Ghanaian FA Cup.

Esso's return to Dreams FC marks a homecoming for the striker, who previously enjoyed a successful spell with the club.

His familiarity with the team and its style of play is expected to make him an asset in the remainder of the season.

Dreams are looking to continue exceeding expectations in the CAF Confederation Cup. With Esso's addition, the team hope to build on their momentum and make a deep run in the competition.

While the details of Esso's contract have not been disclosed, his signing is seen as a positive move for Dreams FC.

They are eager to capitalise on his experience and goal-scoring ability, as they aim to achieve success both domestically and internationally.