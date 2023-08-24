Joseph Langabel alleges conspiracy in dismissal as Black Stars chief drummer

Joseph Langabel has raised serious allegations regarding his removal from his position as Black Stars' chief drummer.

He claims that his dismissal was orchestrated by two high-ranking officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). Langabel asserts that Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo and self-proclaimed Chief of Staff Michael Osekre were behind the plot to oust him.

According to Langabel, he was informed of his removal by Anim Addo and Osekre, who cited alleged misconduct within the Black Stars camp as the reason for their decision. Langabell sought clarification from the GFA officials but was met with vague responses.

"I don’t know what I did to the Kurt Okraku administration. In the previous administrations, we used to come together to talk about how to grow the game," Langabell remarked, highlighting his confusion over the sudden turn of events. "I was in the system before he came but after the elections, they told me that I used to put weed in my drum."

Langabel challenged the authenticity of the accusations made against him. "Osekre and Anim Addo called me about it and asked them how they got to hear. They couldn’t give me any answer about the source of their information. I told them they’ve just made up their mind to sack me from the team, they shouldn’t peddle claims that someone informed that I have been doing this and that."

Responding to more severe allegations, Langabell refuted claims that he supplied players with illegal substances and sex-enhancement drugs during tournaments. He emphasised the credibility of his record during his association with the team.

"Kwesi Nyantakyi was the president of the FA and a lawyer by profession. Do you think Kwesi Nyantakyi is a fool to bring someone who will polarize and destroy the players? Thirteen years after Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration, did you see anyone catch me at the airport for carrying substance?"

Langabel was very close to the players as chief drummer, entertaining them during tournaments.