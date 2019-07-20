Joseph Mensah keen to succeed at Turkish club Istanbulspor

Newly-signed Istanbulspor winger Joseph Mensah is eager to hit the ground running for the side ahead of the upcoming Turkish second-tier league.

Mensah joined the Yellow and Black outfit from Romanian side Sepsi on Friday.

The former Liberty Professionals star becomes the side’s third acquisition in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is expected to help improve Firat Gül‘s men 11th place finish last term.

Mensah took to twitter to express his delight over the deal and says he can’t wait to get started.

Glory be to God for this New challenge with @istanbulspor .Proud and happy to be here.Cant wait to get started💛#InMyLane

The move is the tricky wideman’s fourth club in Europe after featuring for Slavia Prague, AC Horsens and recently Sepsi Sf.

He scored 3 goals and provided 3 assist in 26 league games for Sepsi in the Romanian top-flight league last season.