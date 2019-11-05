Joseph Nyarko joins Betway’s long list of big winners

In an era where gaming has become a crucial avenue of for creating fun for sports lovers, Betway, the reputable multi-national bookmaking giants have continued to play a lead role, particularly in Ghana, where they have built a sterling record in paying out big winners.

In a time where winning a massive bet can be tricky, Betway, has proven to be the most reliable, and most efficient way to get your big fat cheque after a win.

Just ask Joseph Ben Nyarko, the latest to join the long list of big winners to receive their payouts in ceremonial fashion from Betway.

With just One Ghana Cedis on a 13 leg multibet, the Kumasiano walked home with a whopping GHS 289,157.99

He made the short trip to Accra where he was presented his cheque. Of course, this is a choice, as he could have opted to take it away quietly.

Nyarko’s story is preceded by the famous Kwame F story. Remember him? Yes, the Kumasi guy who famously won the Betway jackpot of Ghs 990,650.00 back in 2017.

What is with the Kumasi boys anyway?

He got his money amid a lot of fanfare.

Last year, 42-year-old Mrs. Alice Addai Mensah, also a Kumasi resident, won a midweek Jumbo jackpot worth Ghs 96,169.34. She walked away a satisfied customer.

In February 2018, 59-year-old Charles O. was paid GHS 38,227.69 for winning the Betway Pick 15 jackpot while university student, Michael A. won GHS 500,000 for the same Pick 15 jackpot.

While these well-publicized stories cements Betway’s position as a reliable gaming partner, the quiet payments made to other big winners is the reason Betway continuous to be the dependable option in sports betting in Ghana.

So the next time you are thinking of placing a bet, do it at the only place you’re guaranteed a payout, however big you win.

The race to earn the next big payout from Betway is well and truly on. Could it be you?

I most certainly hope it is me