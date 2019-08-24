GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Joseph Painstil delighted with team’s performance against Anderlecht

Published on: 24 August 2019

Genk midfielder John Painstil is delighted over his team’s performance against Anderlecht in match day five of the Belgium Pro League played on Friday night.

The 2018-19 league champions defeated Anderlecht by a lone goal in that crucial game.

The former Tema Youth player played a key role in his team’s victory before been substituted in the 88th minute.

“Great win and a great performance with a great atmosphere at home +3 points”, he stated on his official page.

 

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1i6Nn2IOSG/?igshid=6jjibn95y12b

