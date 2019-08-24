Joseph Painstil delighted with team’s performance against Anderlecht

Genk midfielder John Painstil is delighted over his team’s performance against Anderlecht in match day five of the Belgium Pro League played on Friday night.
The 2018-19 league champions defeated Anderlecht by a lone goal in that crucial game.
The former Tema Youth player played a key role in his team’s victory before been substituted in the 88th minute.
“Great win and a great performance with a great atmosphere at home +3 points”, he stated on his official page.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1i6Nn2IOSG/?igshid=6jjibn95y12b