Joseph Painstil maintains starting role as Genk pip Anderlecht

Published on: 24 August 2019
GENK, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 13 : Joseph Paintsil forward of Genk celebrates scoring a goal during the Europa League game between KRC Genk and Sarpsborg 08 FF on December 13, 2018 in Genk, Belgium, 13/12/2018 ( Photo by Peter De Voecht / Photonewsvia Getty Images)

Ghana and Genk midfielder Joseph Painstil helped his side pick a win against Anderlecht on Friday night in match day five of the Belgium Pro League.

The defending league champions defeated Vincent Kompany’s side by a lone goal.

Painstil had a decent game as lasted 88 minutes on the pitch before been substituted.

Genk got the goal in the 55th minute through Samanta Mbawa to secure the win for the home side.

Anderlecht are still without a win this season while Genk moved up the table to fifth position after the victory.

 

