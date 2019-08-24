Joseph Painstil maintains starting role as Genk pip Anderlecht

Ghana and Genk midfielder Joseph Painstil helped his side pick a win against Anderlecht on Friday night in match day five of the Belgium Pro League.

The defending league champions defeated Vincent Kompany’s side by a lone goal.

Painstil had a decent game as lasted 88 minutes on the pitch before been substituted.

Genk got the goal in the 55th minute through Samanta Mbawa to secure the win for the home side.

Anderlecht are still without a win this season while Genk moved up the table to fifth position after the victory.