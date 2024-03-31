Joseph Painstil provides assist as LA Galaxy beat Settle Sounders in MLS

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil continued his fine start to life in Major League Soccer after contributing another goal as LA Galaxy extended their unbeaten run in the new season.

The 26-year-old served the assist for the match winner which was converted by Gabriel Pec after just four minutes into the game.

He lasted 84 minutes before he was replaced by Diego Fagundez in the 1-0 victory at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Painstil, who missed the international break due to immigration issues, has now scored two goals and provided two assists in six games for LA Galaxy.

The former KRC Genk attacker is expected to play a pivotal role at the LA-based club as the five-time champions eye a place in the play-off at the end of the regular season.