Joseph Paintsil surprisingly dropped for Genk's trip to Standard Liege in Belgium

Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil has been surprisingly dropped from KRC Genk's squad for the first time this season as he is not in the team to face Standard Liege in the Belgian top-flight league on Saturday.

Manager Felice Mazzu named his 20-man squad for the game without the Ghanaian they bought for over $4m who was expected to light up the club.

The hugely talented Ghanaian winger-cum-striker has surprisingly has struggled this season in Belgium.

Painstil has scored a goal and created just a single assist in 8 games in the Belgium top flight league.

However, Genk have a very fit squad for tonight's game following the return of Carlos Cuesta.

The only absentees from the game are goalkeeper Danny Vukovic and defender Neto Borges.

Below is the list for tonight's game.