Joseph Paintsil bids emotional farewell to KRC Genk as he joins LA Galaxy

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to KRC Genk in a poignant farewell message following his departure to join LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The former Tema Youth winger completed his switch to the MLS club as a Designated Player, allowing him to surpass the MLS salary cap.

In an emotional farewell message, Paintsil conveyed the profound impact that KRC Genk has had on his life, describing the club as his home, sanctuary, and family since he arrived as a boy.

He expressed deep appreciation to the directors, coaches, and staff, both past and present, for believing in him and providing the opportunity for an incredible journey.

Paintsil's message extended gratitude to his teammates, acknowledging the countless hours of training, shared victories, and moments of resilience in defeat. He emphasized the enduring connection formed on the field and thanked Genk for the special place it will always hold in his heart.

"Genk will always hold a special place in my heart. The memories, the victories, the defeats, and the lessons learned have shaped me into the person I am today. I will always carry the spirit of Genk with me. Thank You!" Paintsil expressed in his farewell message.

The 26-year-old forward had a significant impact during his time at KRC Genk, particularly in the previous season, where he contributed to 32 goals (18 goals, 14 assists) in 39 matches.

As he embarks on a new chapter with LA Galaxy, Paintsil's departure marks the end of an era for both the player and the club, with fans cherishing the memories and wishing him continued success in his career.