Joseph Paintsil brace seals LA Galaxy’s dominant win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Published on: 05 July 2025
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 2: Joseph Paintsil #28 of the LA Galaxy celebrates scoring during a game between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on March 2, 2024 in San Jose, California. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Joseph Paintsil scored twice as LA Galaxy cruised to a 3-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in Round 21 of the Major League Soccer season at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

The Ghanaian winger was in fine form, lasting the full 90 minutes and delighting home fans with his pace, dribbling and sharp finishing. He was the most fouled player on the pitch, drawing four fouls as he tormented the Whitecaps' defense.

Matheus Nascimento gave LA Galaxy an early lead in the 2nd minute with a well-taken shot from the center of the box. The hosts controlled possession and chances, ending the match with 57% of the ball and 12 total shots.

Paintsil doubled the lead in the 60th minute after a smart assist from Marco Reus. He added his second of the night from the penalty spot in the 77th minute to complete the victory.

The Whitecaps’ miserable night ended with a red card for Jayden Nelson in added time.

LA Galaxy now prepares for their next game against DC United on July 13th.

