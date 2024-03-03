Joseph Paintsil chalks piece of MLS history after powering La Galaxy in Cali Clásico

New signing Joseph Paintsil entered into LA Galaxy’s history books after an explosive display against San Jose Earthquakes in his first-ever Cali ClÃ¡sico in the MLS on Saturday.

The Ghana international scored the opener and provided two assists to help Galaxy to secure a 3-1 victory on the road.

Paintsil has become the fourth player in club history to record a goal and an assist on their Cali ClÃ¡sico debut.

He is the first Galaxy player to do so after Steven Gerrard in July 2015.

Paintsil moved to the MLS last month from Belgian giants Genk and he has hit the ground running.

He has now scored one goal in two league appearances.