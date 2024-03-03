GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Joseph Paintsil chalks piece of MLS history after powering La Galaxy in Cali Clásico

Published on: 03 March 2024
Joseph Paintsil chalks piece of MLS history after powering La Galaxy in Cali Clásico
Joseph Paintsil made a huge impact for LA Galaxy on Saturday.

New signing Joseph Paintsil entered into LA Galaxy’s history books after an explosive display against San Jose Earthquakes in his first-ever Cali ClÃ¡sico in the MLS on Saturday.

The Ghana international scored the opener and provided two assists to help Galaxy to secure a 3-1 victory on the road.

Paintsil has become the fourth player in club history to record a goal and an assist on their Cali ClÃ¡sico debut.

He is the first Galaxy player to do so after Steven Gerrard in July 2015.

Paintsil moved to the MLS last month from Belgian giants Genk and he has hit the ground running.

He has now scored one goal in two league appearances.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more