Joseph Paintsil eager to score for Belgian champions Genk

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is is eager to score for the club after being revived in recent weeks.

Paintsil, 21, has seen an improved opportunities after making three starts.

This is in sharp contrast to his bench warming role he suffered under former boss Felice Mazzu.

The Ghana youth star has been revived under new manager Hannes Wolf and hopes to repay the confidence by scoring.

"I am eager to score and grab the three points. We would like to give the fans the victory in the derby. They have had to wait too many times this season for a victory," he said before their 1-0 win over STVV on Saturday

"But we don't just get that as a present there is no sorcery, only hard work. In the long run you will always be rewarded. I was able to experience that for myself. "