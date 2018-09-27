Joseph Paintsil enjoys first full throttle as KRC Genk wallop Lommel SK in Belgian Cup

Joseph Paintsil enjoys 90 minutes for the first time for KRC Genk as they battered lower-tier side Lommel SK 4-0 in the Belgian Croky Cup on Wednesday evening.

After making his first start for the side over the weekend in their 5-2 win against Cercle Brugge, the former Black Starlets captain was handed another starting role on Wednesday and he excelled.

Goals from Dries Wouters, Edon Zhegrova, Ibrahima Seck and Marcus Ingvartsen helped Philippe Clement's progress into the next round of the competition.

Painstil lasted the entire duration of the match but compatriot Joseph Aidoo, who was left out of the squad over the weekend, was recalled into the side but warmed the bench.