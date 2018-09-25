Joseph Paintsil eyes another start for KRC Genk in Belgian Cup against Lommel SK

KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil is hoping to keep his place when they engage Lommel SK in the Belgian Croky Cup on Tuesday.

Paintsil joined Genk in the summer from Ghanaian second-tier side Tema Youth after excelling on loan at Hungarian outfit Ferencvarosi last term.

However, the 20-year-old could not start the campaign with his new team after picking an injury during their pre-season training.

After playing cameo roles, the hitman made his first start over the weekend in their 5-2 win over Cercle Brugge, where he registered an assist before being taken off 62 minutes.

Ahead of the club's Belgian Cup against lower-tier side Lommel SK, the former Black Starlets skipper is relishing another start but says he understands the situation at a big club like Genk.

"I live on hope," said the affable 20-year-old Ghanaian. "Warming the bench is part of football especially in a top club. But it is my ambition to collect as many minutes as possible. "