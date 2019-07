Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to feature for Belgian champions Genk opened their season with a 2-1 home win over Kortrijk.

The Ghana youth international replaced Manuel Benson after 63 minutes.

Genk were tied 1-1 after Benjamin Nygren scored in the 54th minute to cancel out Julien de Sart's opener after 14 minutes.

Another substitute Ianis Hagi grabbed the match winner in the 76th minute.

Countryman Eric Ocansey was also a 54th minute substitute for Kortrijk.