Joseph Paintsil grabs debut goal for KRC Genk in pre-season friendly win over Valenciennes

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil netted his first goal for KRC Genk in their 4-1 win over French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes in a pre-season friendly encounter.

The former Tema Youth hitman opened the scoring for the Belgian side on the 15th minute mark with a silky strike.

Further goals from Mbwana Samata, Nikolaos Karelis and an own goal from Loris Nery put Genk 3 nil before Gaetan Robail grabbed the consolation goal for Valenciennes.

He was in action with his compatriot Joseph Addo.

Paintsil joined KRC Genk from Ghana Premier League side Tema Youth after a successful loan spell at Ferencvarosi TC this summer.