Joseph Paintsil grabs headlines in Belgium with BRACE for Genk in 5-1 win at KAA Gent

Joseph Paintsil scored his first Belgian Jupiler League goals on Sunday as Genk thumped Nana Kwesi Asare's KAA Gent 5-1 on the road.

The summer signing scored the second and last goals for the visitors at the GHELAMCO-arena.

Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Paintsil doubled the lead two minutes later.

Dieumerci N'Dongala scored the third goal on 27 minutes before Dylan Bronn pulled one back for the home side.

Ruslan Malinovskyi restored Genk's 3-0 lead with the fourth goal in the 67th minute and Paintsil made it 5-1 after 73 minutes.

The former Tema Youth player was making his seventh league appearance.