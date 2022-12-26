Joseph Paintsil: In-form Ghana winger now worth 4.5 million euros 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has seen a rise in his market value following his impressive performances this season for Genk.

The 24-year-old has made 14 goal contributions for Genk so far this season, scoring six goals with eight assists.

Paintsil had a difficult start at Genk before getting his break through two seasons ago on loan to Ankaragücü in Turkey.

The former Tema Youth player scored 11 goals in the Turkish Super League before joining Genk the following season..

The departure of Junya Ito pave way for the Ghanaian attacker who was give the full confidence by Vrancken

Vrancken immediately gave Joseph full confidence and he immediately thanked his coach with the necessary goals and assists.

Paintsil played 14 league games this season and with 6 goals and 8 assists he was very decisive.

He has been involved in 31.11% of Genk's goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

Genk have extended Joseph Paintsil's contract until the summer of 2026 due to his performances.

According to Transfermarket.be the Ghana international is now worth 4.5 million euros.