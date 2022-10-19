Joseph Paintsil on cloud nine after goal and two assists in Genk win

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 October 2022
Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil was one of the standout performers in Genk's convincing home win over Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League on Tuesday.

Paintsil registered three goal involvements as Genk easily defeated Westerlo at the Cegeka Arena.

The 24-year-old scored the game's first goal in the seventh minute and added two assists as Genk cruised to a 6-1 victory.

He was the match's best player, according to Sofascore, with a 9.2 rating. He wreaked havoc on the right side of the attack, creating two big chances, winning a penalty, and winning three ground duels in addition to the goal and two assists.

“Cheers to a goal, 2 assists and most importantly + 3 points,” Paintsil wrote on Twitter.

 

The 24-year-old has five goals and four assists in 10 games this season. He recently returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out for three games.

Paintsil, who was not called up for the Black Stars' friendlies last month, is hoping to be included in the World Cup squad.

Otto Addo is expected to submit a provisional squad to FIFA on Friday.

