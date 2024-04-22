Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring LA Galaxy to victory over San Jose Earthquakes

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil has shared his excitement after LA Galaxy defeated local rivals San Jose Earthquakes in the Major League Soccer on Monday.

Painstil scored and delivered an assist in the 4-3 victory in the Cali Classico.

The 26-year-old starred alongside former Barcelona midfielder Ruqui Puig and Gabriel Pec in the seven-goal thriller.

"Having Riqui with the ball make differences for the other players especially the defenders, because he sees the way I run. Pec, as you can see he also knows how to do his thing. We three, scoring goals is an amazing thing especially the PPP on the score sheet is truly amazing and we hope for more," he said after the game.

Gabriel Pec opened the scoring early in the game before Paintsil doubled the advantage from the spot with his fourth goal of the season.

The Black Stars forward went from scorer to provider after Maya Yoshida rose high to head home a corner kick from the Ghanaian.

Rodrigues pulled one back for San Jose before half time but former Barcelona youngster Ruqui Puig restored the three-goal lead after the break.

Benjamin Kikanovic reduced the deficit a minute after coming on for San Jose.

The victory keeps LA Galaxy top of the Western Conference table as Paintsil plays a pivotal role in their campaign.

Painstil, who join LA Galaxy from KRC Genk in February, has now made eight goal contribution in the 2024 MLS season.