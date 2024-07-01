Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring in LA Galaxy's victory over San Jose Earthquakes

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil expressed delight after scoring in LA Galaxy's victory over San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS on Sunday.

Panstil, who recently returned from an injury which ruled him out of the World Cup qualifiers, opened the scoring for LA Galaxy in the 3-0 win, as the LA-based outfit left the Stanford Stadium with the bragging rights in the Cali Classico.

The 26-year-old connected to a Gabriel Pec assist after starting a counter attack halfway into the first half.

Dejan Joveljic doubled the advantage after the break before Mauricio Cuevas sealed victory late in the game.

"Thanks and praise to the maker for the Goal and the three points," he posted on X after the game.

Painstil lasted 55 minutes before he was replaced by the returning ex-Barcelona midfielder Ruqui Puig.

The Ghana international has been in blistering form since moving to the United States, scoring six goals and delivering four assists in 17 matches.

LA Galaxy sits joint-top of the West Conference table with 40 points, the same as LA rivals LAFC.