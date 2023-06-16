Joseph Paintsil reveals the wing position as the most competitive in the Black Stars

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has claimed that players who play on the flanks are engaged in the biggest competition among other positions in the Black Stars.

Despite struggling in the said position in the past years, Ghana seem to be blessed with numerous talents now with Joseph Paintsil himself striving for a starting berth against the likes of Osman Bukari, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana as well as the captain Andre Ayew who has featured on the flanks in the past.

There is also Ranford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and the new Black Stars boy Ernest Nuamah who have proven to be dangerous in the position with their remarkable performances at the club level.

Ahead of the team's tie against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Joseph Paintsil highlighted the squad depth of wingers and how important it improves the team.

“The winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars. We have a lot of strong wingers who are strong and talented. It’s a competition not only for the wingers but the whole team. On the wing side, it’s competitive but we are all one team and we enjoy seeing each other player," he told 3Sports.

The former Tema Youth winger was quick to point out that the competition is something that the rest of the players enjoy.

“We are not bothered by whoever starts because we know the quality of each player and believe in each other. It’s a lovely thing to have competition because it gives us the confidence to do more. The aim is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for every competition.”