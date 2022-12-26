Joseph Paintsil says former Black Stars coach Otto Addo was unfair to him

Following his exclusion from the squad for the 2022 World Cup, Joseph Paintsil has taken a shot at former Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

With six goals and eight assists in Belgium, the Genk forward was one of Ghana's most in-form players heading to the World Cup, but he was shockingly left out.

He was on the initial list, but Otto Addo felt he wasn't needed in Qatar, so he was left out of the final 26-man squad, which failed to impress at the World Cup, exiting in the group stage.

And according to Painstil in a recent interview, he was unfairly treated.

"His [Otto Addo's] decision was unfair. He gave me no valid reason to explain my absence. I told him the same thing during a phone conversation,” the former Tema Youth attacker told Belang van Limburg.

“He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy. Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League.

“They didn't have couldn't present the same stats, but Addo said football isn't all about goals and assists," he added.