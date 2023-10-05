Joseph Paintsil scores and provides assist as Genk beat Cukaricki in ECL clash

Black Stars forward, Joseph Painstil extended his goal-scoring run to three games after netting in the 2-0 away win against Cukaricki in the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old also served the assist for the opener as the Belgium giants strolled to victory in Serbia.

Painstil created Bryan Heynen's opener after just ten minutes before he converted from the spot to double the lead for KRC Genk.

The red-hot attacker seems to have rediscovered his form after a slow start to the campaign.

The former Tema Youth attacker has now scored five goals across all competitions this seaon for the Belgium giants.

Paintsil was close to joining English club Southampton in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through in the final minute. He was also on the radar of Leeds United and Burnley.