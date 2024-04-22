Joseph Paintsil scores and provides assist as LA Galaxy edge San Jose in Cali Classico

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil inspired Los Angeles Galaxy to victory against rivals San Jose in the Major League Soccer on Monday.

Paintsil scored and provided an assist in the thrilling Cali Classico, as LA Galaxy left with the bragging rights following a 4-3 win.

Gabriel Pec opened the scoring early in the game before Paintsil doubled the advantage from the spot with his fourth goal of the season.

The Black Stars forward went from scorer to provider after Maya Yoshida rose high to head home a corner kick from the Ghanaian.

Rodrigues pulled one back for San Jose before half time but former Barcelona youngster Ruqui Puig restored the three-goal lead after the break.

Benjamin Kikanovic reduced the deficit a minute after coming on for San Jose.

The victory keeps LA Galaxy top of the Western Conference table as Paintsil plays a pivotal role in their campaign.

Painstil, who join LA Galaxy from KRC Genk in February, has now made eight goal contribution in the 2024 MLS season.