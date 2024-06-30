Joseph Paintsil scores to propel LA Galaxy to victory over San José Earthquakes

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil was on target to help LA Galaxy secure a resounding 3-0 victory over San JosÃ© Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday in Major League Soccer (MLS) action.

Paintsil, 26, made his mark in the 37th minute when he capitalized on a precise assist from Gabriel Pec to give Galaxy a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. His goal set the tone for Galaxy's dominance throughout the match.

In the 72nd minute, Dejan Joveljic extended Galaxy's lead with a powerful header, converting after Riqui Puig's initial strike struck the crossbar. The victory was sealed in stoppage time by Mauricio Cuevas, who scored his first MLS goal, ensuring Galaxy's comprehensive victory.

Galaxy maintained offensive pressure throughout the game, registering seven shots on target compared to San JosÃ©'s six. Goalkeeper John McCarthy played a crucial role, making six saves to secure a clean sheet against a persistent Earthquakes side.

The win marks Galaxy's fourth consecutive triumph in MLS, highlighting their strong form this season. With this victory, Galaxy remains tied for first place in the highly competitive Western Conference, sharing the top spot with LAFC, both teams boasting 40 points each. Real Salt Lake closely trails behind with 37 points.

Since joining LA Galaxy from Genk, Paintsil has been instrumental, contributing six goals and four assists in 17 appearances this MLS season. His performance against San JosÃ© further underscores his importance to the team's success.

Galaxy fans can look forward to continued strong performances from Paintsil and the team as they aim to maintain their position at the top of the Western Conference standings and push for further success in the MLS season.