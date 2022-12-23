Joseph Paintsil: Senior brother backs Genk forward to make Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers 

Seth Paintsil, the senior brother of Joseph Paintsil has backed his younger brother to make the Black Stars squad in their next assignment.

The Genk forward was surprisingly dropped from the Black Stars squad despite his impressive form ahead of the tournament.

Paintsil made it into Ghana's 55-man provisional squad before missing out on the final 26.

Seth Paintsil who plays for the Austrian side TSV Hartberg said he was disappointed in his brother missing the World Cup.

“I was disappointed Joseph Paintsil was not part of Ghana Black stars world cup squad".

“My brother was in fantastic form this season scoring goals and assisting for his club KRC GENK in Belgium league but It was unfortunately he couldn't make it to the final Ghana 26-man squad to the FIFA World Cup,” Seth Paintsil said in an interview with Original FM on the Super Sports Show.

“I believe my brother will fight hard to come back into the Black stars team again in our next AFCON qualifiers and I believe the Black stars team will bounce back to success root,” Seth Paintsil added.

Seth Paintsil has made 11 appearances for Hartberg this season.