Joseph Paintsil stars as LA Galaxy beat Vancouver Whitecaps

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil put on a dazzling performance for LA Galaxy as they emerged victorious against Vancouver Whitecaps with a scoreline of 3-1 at BC Place Stadium on Saturday evening.

In the second half's 56th minute, Dejan Joveljic scored the opening goal for LA Galaxy - his sixth of the current campaign.

Although there was a momentary hitch when Brian White levelled the game for Vancouver Whitecaps in the 77th minute, Paintsil quickly restored LA Galaxy's advantage within only three minutes by capitalising on a precise pass from Riqui Puig.

Paintsil further exhibited his prowess by providing an assist for Diego Fagundez's successful strike in the 82nd minute, ensuring that LA Galaxy secured all three points.

This exceptional outing increased Paintsil's tally for LA Galaxy this MLS season to six significant involvements, comprising three goals and three assists in merely eight games played.