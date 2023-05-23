Joseph Paintsil: ‘We keep fighting till the end’ as KRC Genk continue title pursuit

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil expressed his determination to fight until the end of the season as his team aim to secure the Belgium Jupiler Pro League title.

Paintsil played the full 90 minutes in Genk's recent home fixture against Union St Gilloise, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the match, Paintsil took to Twitter to express gratitude for the fans' support and reiterated the team's commitment to continue fighting until the final moments of the season. He tweeted, "We are grateful for your support today. We keep fighting till the end."

Throughout the 2022-23 season, the 25-year-old Ghana international has been in blistering form, making a significant impact for KRC Genk. He has been directly involved in an impressive 30 goals across all competitions, showcasing his skills and contribution to the team's success.

With the Jupiler Pro League title still up for grabs, Genk remains determined and focused on their objective. The team, led by Paintsil and his teammates, will leave no stone unturned as they strive to claim the championship in the remaining matches of the season.