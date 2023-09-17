Joseph Paintsil's mother advised Southampton move, but his heart said no

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has opened up about his decision to stay with KRC Genk despite Southampton FC's interest in signing him during the summer transfer window.

Paintsil revealed that even though many advisors, including his mother, urged him to make the move to Southampton, his heart ultimately guided him to remain with Genk.

Paintsil's mother, whose opinion he highly values, advised him to opt for a transfer to Southampton, seeing it as a significant career opportunity.

Additionally, Paintsil's spiritual father also supported the move, believing that Southampton was a good club where he could thrive.

"Many people whose opinions I respect told me that I should leave this summer. Even my mother advised me to opt for a transfer," the Ghanaian hitman revealed to Het Laatste Nieuws.

"My godfather told me: ‘Southampton is a good club, you will do well there’. But my heart said no," he added

This decision has seen Paintsil continue with Genk for the ongoing 2023/24 football campaign. So far, he has made valuable contributions, including one goal and three assists in 10 games across all competitions. In the previous season, Paintsil had a standout performance, amassing 17 goals and 11 assists in 36 games for the Belgian side.