Joseph Paintsil's siblings rally support for Genk to win Belgian top flight

The twin sister of Joseph Paintsil, Josephine, and brother Seth have confidence in the Genk winger to lead his team to the Belgian League title at the end of the upcoming playoff.

Genk finished the regular season on top of the league with 77 points securing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, per the rules of the Belgian top flight Genk will compete with the three other top four clubs for the ultimate. The Smurfs will face Royale Union SG, Antwerp and Club Brugge in the Championship playoffs which begins on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Genk achieved the feat with Joseph Paintsil playing an instrumental role. The Black Stars player has scored 14 league goals and provided 12 assists making him the only player to record double digits in both goals and assists in the Belgian League.

Paintsil's siblings are optimistic their brother will continue in his form and end up laying hands on the trophy.

“He is not yet at his peak.”

“Genk will be champions,” they said.

Despite missing the World Cup squad for the Black Stars in November 2022, the winger proved to be impactful when he was called upon in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.

His performance has also attracted interest from top European clubs including ones from the English Premier League.