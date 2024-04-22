Joseph Paintsil's strong mentality key to penalty success, says LA Galaxy Star

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil credits his unwavering mental strength for his success from the penalty spot, asserting that his confidence never wavers when facing the pressure of taking crucial spot-kicks.

Following his decisive penalty in LA Galaxy's recent victory over San Jose Earthquakes, Paintsil expressed his unwavering self-belief during post-match remarks, emphasizing his comfort and assurance when stepping up to take penalties.

"I’m always comfortable (taking penalties) because this is not something new for me. I’m always confident especially in a penalty shootout. I’m someone who never loses hope especially if I lose a penalty, I will just keep going because I’m really mentally strong when it comes to penalty kicks," remarked the Black Stars winger.

Since joining LA Galaxy, Paintsil has been a standout performer, demonstrating his prowess on the field as a vital asset to the team's Major League Soccer campaign.

With four goals and four assists in just nine league appearances, the 26-year-old has swiftly established himself as a key player for the Galaxy.

Paintsil's success from the penalty spot serves as a testament to his mental resilience and composure under pressure, qualities that have undoubtedly contributed to his stellar performances and impact on the pitch.

As LA Galaxy continues their season, Paintsil's strong mentality and consistent contributions are poised to play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of success in the Major League Soccer competition.

On the international front he is expected to also contribute to Ghana's quest for revival in upcoming assignments including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 AFCON