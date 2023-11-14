Joseph Wollacott delighted with Black Stars return after overcoming injuries

Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is excited to return to the team after spending a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injuries.

The former Charlton Athletic shot-stopper initially missed the 2023 World Cup due to a finger injury and made a return after the tournament. However, he sustained another injury and has since then missed several matches for the Black Stars.

Thankfully, Wollacott gained fitness and returned to action in the Scottish League where he features for Hibernian FC.

He is back in the squad as Ghana gear up to face Madagascar and Conoros in the 2026 World Cup and couldn't hide his elation upon his return.

"It is very good it has been a while obviously I was struggling with injury but I feel good and I am happy to be back," he said.

"If you remember the last time it was a difficult journey so we know what to expect we have to be prepared and take these games very seriously.

"I am sure we will get the victory I am confident as always obviously the last one didn't go according to plan but we will rectify this one," he added.

The 27-year-old will have to contend with Lawrence Ati Zigi and Richard Ofori to regain his spot in the post ensuring healthy competition in the goalkeeping aspect of the Black Stars.

Ghana will host Madagascar in the first qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17, 2023, and later play Comoros on November 21.