Joseph Yamin lauds government over 2023 All-Africa Games hosting rights victory

Former deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has lavished praises on government for winning the hosting rights for the 2023 All-Africa Games.

The government through the Youth and Sports Ministry put up a bid to host the 2023 All-Africa Games.

During an interview with Happy FM on Thursday, Ghana Olympic Committee chief Ben Nunoo Mensah confirmed that the country have been awarded the rights to host the games ahead of Egypt.

Commenting on the feat, erstwhile deputy Sports Minister Joseph Yamin eulogized the government and stated he was not flabbergasted Ghana won the bid due its great sporting facilities former Ghana President, John Mahama put in place before vacating office.

“I was happy when I heard government were bidding to host the 2023 African games and I am not surprised that we won. Facilities like the Bukom Boxing arena which was constructed by President Mahama will help us host the tournament," Yamin told Happy FM.

The controversial former Ashanti Regional chairman added, “The NDC government won the rights for the AWCON but we lost power and the NPP government are superintending the hosting of the tournament. I'm optimistic NPP will lose power and we will also superintendent the hosting of the African games in 2023."

This will be the first time Ghana will be hosting the competition and will join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique as the only countries to have hosted the event.